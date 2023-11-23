The National Coordination Flood Threat Committee (LCO) of Rijkswaterstaat sprung into action on Thursday due to expected high water levels along the coast, the IJsselmeer, and on the major rivers. Such a situation is rare, according to Rijkswaterstaat. The storm surge barriers, Hollandse IJsselkering in Zuid-Holland and the Haringvlietsluizen, are set to close on Thursday evening. The Ramspolkering in the IJssel near Kampen is likely to close later.

The Kadoelersluis in Flevoland and the Meppelerdiepsluis near Zwartsluis have already been closed. There is extra attention on the situation in the IJssel-Vecht delta and the coast of Flevoland, for which Rijkswaterstaat has issued a yellow code. The water level in the IJssel near Kampen could rise significantly on Friday, partly due to the strong wind.

Rijkswaterstaat is also closely monitoring the Rhine-Meuse estuary. A yellow code is in effect for Hoek van Holland. This warning applies to the coast near Delfzijl on Friday. A considerable number of ferry services to Ameland, Schiermonnikoog, and Vlieland will be canceled then due to high water on the Wadden Sea. Some parking areas in Holwert will be flooded.

The water along the coast is being driven up by strong winds. The KNMI issued a yellow code warning for coastal areas on Friday. At the same time, the water in the IJsselmeer was already high due to the heavy rainfall recently. And the water levels in the major rivers have been rising for several days, partly due to rain in the river basin of the Rhine. The Rhine reached its highest point at Lobith on Wednesday. On Thursday, the flood will pass Zaltbommel via the Waal. The Lek at Amerongen is at its peak. The IJssel near Deventer will reach its peak on Thursday.

The Noordwaard, a specially constructed overflow area for the Merwede in the Biesbosch, is expected to fill up, which Rijkswaterstaat said. This has only happened once before, in 2020. Also, the new Reevediep, the high-water channel at the head of the IJssel near Kampen, will start flowing.

The LCO does not expect serious flooding, as all water boards have taken measures in recent weeks due to the enormous rainstorms. Water levels have been lowered as much as possible, and all weirs are set high. The large weirs of Rijkswaterstaat in the Neder-Rijn at Driel and the Lek at Amerongen have also been opened.