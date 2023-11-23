The PVV is the biggest party in The Hague and Rotterdam, and GroenLinks-PvdA got the most votes in Utrecht and Amsterdam. The two winners of the parliamentary election gained significant ground in all four large cities.

The VVD lost voters in all four. Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC made it into the top five in all but Amsterdam, where his party got the sixth most votes. Pro-diversity party DENK also gained ground in three of the four large cities. Combined with GroenLinks-PvdA’s wins, this indicates that many Netherlands residents are worried about the PVV and NSC’s anti-immigration views, but more are in favor of limiting migration.

The results in the big four followed remarkably similar trends. In the two cities where the PVV won, GroenLinks-PvdA came in second place, and DENK gained ground. Where GroenLinks-PvdA won, PVV came fourth, and NSC scored less well.

In Rotterdam, Geert Wilders’ PVV got 22 percent of the votes, more than doubling his support in the city (+11.9 percent). GroenLinks-PvdA also gained significant ground, getting 19.8 percent of the votes (+7.1 percent). The VVD got the third most votes at 11.2 percent (-4.7 percent). DENK came in fourth place at 10.4 percent (+2.1 percent), and NSC took fifth position at 9.0 percent of the votes.

Wilders also won in The Hague and also doubled his support. The PVV got 21.8 percent of the votes, 10.7 percent more than in 2021. GroenLinks-PvdA is in second place with 19.4 percent, climbing 7.3 percent. The VVD lost 4.8 percent of its 2021 votes, ending up in third place with 15.1 percent. DENK is in fourth place with 8.7 percent of the votes (+1.4 percent), and NSC is fifth with 8.4 percent.

In Utrecht, GroenLinks-PvdA is the decisive winner with 34.9 percent of the votes (+16.3 percent). The PVV is in fourth place with 9.9 percent but still doubled its support among Utrecht voters (+4.9 percent). The second largest party in Utrecht is D66 with 11.5 percent (-14.4 percent), followed by VVD in third with 11.2 percent (-3.5 percent), and NSC came in fifth with 7.1 percent.

GroenLinks-PvdA also won decisively in Amsterdam, getting 28.8 percent of the votes (11.2 percent). Here, too, PVV came in fourth. Wilders’ far-right party got 8.2 percent of the Amsterdam votes, a plus of 3.1 percent. The VVD is second in the capital with 10.2 percent of votes (-2.8 percent), followed by D66 with 9.5 percent (-14.2 percent) in third, and DENK in fifth with 6.2 percent (-0.4 percent). NSC came sixth with 5.6 percent of the votes.