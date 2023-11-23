Business organizations, immigrant organizations, and universities have expressed concern on Thursday following the results of the Dutch parliamentary elections. The two major winners, the PVV with 37 seats and the NSC with 20, both advocate for curbing the number of asylum seekers, labor migrants, and international students.

The PVV notably wants the re-introduction of work permit for all labor migrants in order to reduce their influx. Business organizations fear that limiting the number of labor migrants coming to the Netherlands could negatively impact their operations.

Business groups VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland urged the new cabinet to develop a clear vision on labor migration. In a press release, they argued that companies require staff from abroad. They noted that tech companies in particular need foreign talent and that sectors like energy and healthcare cannot function without foreign staff. This remains necessary and the next cabinet will have to address it."

Both organizations are calling for a clear policy on labor migration from the new government and are awaiting discussions about forming a new Cabinet. "A stable majority coalition is essential for the stability and reliability of the country's governance."

Entrepreneurs' organization Techniek Nederland also emphasized the importance of a stable majority coalition and shared concerns about the tight labor market. With the expected increase in employee retirements and the decline in vocational and higher education enrolment, Techniek Nederland said it expects a growing need for technicians in the future.

Chip machine manufacturer ASML is also concerned about the election results, particularly regarding potential restrictions on hiring knowledge migrants, which could significantly impact their business. "Dutch talent alone is not sufficient to meet the current demand for labor in our industry and our ecosystem,” the company said in a statement.

“Any restrictions on the number of knowledge workers or international students relevant for our industry are undesirable,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg. They added that changes to fiscal policy, like the recent 30% rule limitation for internationals and the levy on share buybacks, could negatively impact Dutch competitiveness and ASML's ability to invest, innovate, and attract the necessary workforce for growth.

Immigrant organizations have also voiced concerns about potential immigration restrictions following the PVV’s victory. The party promises in its electoral program to abolish the right to asylum, reinstate border control, and criminalize helping undocumented immigrants.

VluchtelingenWerk Nederland stated in a press release that not only the PVV but also other parties like the VVD and NSC advocating for curbing immigration received significant votes. “This shows people's concerns about the number of asylum seekers and high pressure that this places on facilities in the Netherlands.” They criticized the failure of politics to address these worries, stating, “Fact-free politics has led to the impression that problems stem from refugees and asylum seekers.”

Frank Candel, chairman of VluchtelingenWerk Nederland, remarked that "the new cabinet has a heavy responsibility.” “Today's major challenges need constructive solutions. Whether it’s the housing shortage, the climate crisis, or migration issues.” He urged the next Cabinet “not to resort to symbolic politics that fuel polarization but to seek solutions addressing citizen concerns and benefiting refugees.”

Stichting Vluchteling, another immigrant organization, stated that it was “unacceptable for the Netherlands to be governed by a party that excludes people.” They believe that the election results will significantly impact their activities. They committed to continue fighting for the most vulnerable, irrespective of their identity, beliefs, or origin, and called on politicians to represent everyone.

The PVV and NSC have also been critical of the internationalization of higher education, advocating for a reduction in foreign students and mandating Dutch as the primary language in almost all bachelor’s programs.

Jouke de Vries, interim chairman of Universiteiten van Nederland, stated that the new Cabinet faces major challenges requiring robust scientific education. “The Hague can count on us, the Dutch universities. Unfortunately, many political party plans suggest this is not mutual,” he noted in Trouw on Thursday.

He warned that limiting international inflow is “an extra blow to the labor market and regional vitality,” especially in areas with declining Dutch youth populations. He also criticized the plan by PVV, NSC, and VVD to mandate Dutch as the instruction language in almost all bachelor's programs, arguing, “The Netherlands is shooting themselves in the foot with this. It has consequences for our position in science, business and our international independence,” he wrote.

The international student organization Erasmus Student Network (ESN) called on Thursday for a transparent debate on the internationalization of higher education. "Internationalization is the driving force of high-quality education in the Netherlands as it facilitates research and attracts highly skilled experts, which allows the Dutch academic society to flourish. International classrooms foster critical thinking and openness of all students. This is to the benefit of both international and Dutch students," they wrote in a statement.