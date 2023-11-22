Voters in the Netherlands can cast their votes for the Tweede Kamer elections today, not only at the usual locations like primary schools and train stations but also at some extraordinary polling stations.

In Amsterdam, voters can cast their vote at the Anne Frank House, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Museum Het Schip. Also available are De Duif, a church building from 1857, and De Werf Zoo, located on the edge of Amsterdam Oost, where voters can pet goats, ponies, or mini pigs while voting.

In The Hague, voters have the option to cast their votes at the famous Madurodam miniature park in the Scheveningen district, a miniature version of the country, and at the temporary location of the Tweede Kamer.

In Rotterdam, Excelsior and Sparta supporters will have the chance to vote in the stadiums of their football clubs, and those more interested in culture can visit the Mariniersmuseum, where voting first grants free admission.

In Utrecht, voters can go to the Stadsboerderij to cuddle a goat after voting. Voting is also possible at the thrift shop de Arm in Hoograven.

In Groningen, the laser tag hall on the Oosterkade will be a voting station for the third time. “Voting with an infrared beam is also not possible,” the owner warned.

In Lelystad, voters can pretend to be pilots in the flight simulators at the Luchtvaartmuseum Aviodrome, with free museum access for the rest of the day after voting.

22 november is de Tweede Kamerverkiezing. Je kunt stemmen in een van de 43 stembureaus in Lelystad. Op een bijzondere locatie stemmen? Dat kan van 09.00 tot 17.00 bij het luchtvaartmuseum✈️ @aviodrome. Als je hier gaat stemmen, mag je gratis parkeren en het museum bezoeken. pic.twitter.com/giNQDwwkOh — Gemeente Lelystad (@gem_Lelystad) November 17, 2023

People can also vote at eight Pathé cinemas in Amsterdam, Ede, Tilburg, Utrecht, Zaandam and Zwolle. The cinemas remain open for film screenings. This is the fourth year in a row that voters can go to Pathé to cast their vote.

The smallest polling station in the Netherlands is in Marle, Overijssel. Wim and Elly Westhoff have made their living room available. Coffee is ready for voters there, and even a drink from 05:00 p.m.

For those in Zwolle with a busy day on Wednesday, voting is available from midnight on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday at student café Het Vliegende Paard.