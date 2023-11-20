The Zoetermeer police arrested a 17-year-old pajama-clad boy for speeding in his mother’s car on Sunday. The young joyrider drove over 100 kilometers above the speed limit at one point, the police said on Facebook.

According to the police, patrolling officers on the night shift noticed the car on Europaweg on Sunday because it was going too fast. They signaled the car to stop, but the driver sped away.

“In the subsequent chase, the driver ran several red lights and drove extremely fast,” the police said. They measured him going 175 kilometers per hour on Australieweg, where a 70 km/h speed limit applies. The boy nearly lost control of the car when turning onto the N209 and gave up his attempt to escape, the police said.

The officers arrested the boy and took him to a police station, where it became clear that he was under the influence of cannabis. “Apparently, the boy was prepared for a night in jail. He had already put his pajamas on.”

According to the police, the boy said he simply felt like taking a drive in his mother’s car in the middle of the night. He is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.