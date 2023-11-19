The police arrested a suspect on Sunday morning who may be involved in the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man from Utrecht a few hours earlier in the Utrecht music center TivoliVredenburg, the police reported. The man worked at the cleaning company hired by TivoliVredenburg.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. There were no events in the building at the time of the stabbing, the police said. TivoliVredenburg already informed on the music center's website that no audience or artists were involved in the incident. "Visitors to events that took place on Saturday night had already gone home," the music center said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

The employees of the music center tried to help the 41-year-old man before the emergency services, including a rescue plane, arrived. However, all help came too late for the Utrecht resident, according to NOS.

According to a police spokesperson, two people were involved in the stabbing. However, the perpetrator fled the scene. The police issued a description of a suspicious man after the stabbing. A few hours later, the police managed to arrest the man whose description had been shared.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide any information about the suspect's age or place of residence early on Sunday afternoon. She was also unable to say anything about the relationship between the victim and the suspect or the reason for the fatal incident. "The matter is still under investigation," she said.

Jeroen Bartelse, the director of Tivoli-Vredenburg, considers it "inappropriate" to continue the program on Sunday because the fatal incident happened this morning. He told NOS that he was "shocked and saddened". The music center has canceled all productions that were to take place in the hall on Sunday. The program on Sunday included performances by the Residentie Orkest, Weval, and Matthew Mole. "Ticket purchasers will be actively called and informed by e-mail about the cancellation. Those who do not receive the message in time will be picked up in the central hall," said TivoliVredenburg.

TivoliVredenburg also said that it was saddened by the incident and expressed its sympathy to the relatives and those affected. "All TivoliVredenburg employees have been informed and are being looked after as well as possible. A place has been set up where colleagues can meet to receive support and help."



Car accident with two women and baby injured



Three people, including a baby, suffered injuries in an accident on the A76 near Geleen, Limburg, on ​​Saturday evening. In the accident, a woman was seriously injured as well as another woman and a baby who both suffered minor injuries. According to the police, five cars were seriously damaged in the accident.

The collision took place around 8 p.m. on the highway in the direction from Stein to Heerlen. According to the police, five vehicles were badly damaged and spread across all lanes, blocking the entire highway.

The police are looking for a red Ford Fiesta that is believed to have caused the accident and drove away. The vehicle has a Ukrainian license plate, reports 1Limburg. The police are investigating the case and are asking witnesses to come forward.



