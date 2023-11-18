Activists from Extinction Rebellion occupied the departure hall of Maastricht Aachen Airport (MAA) on Saturday afternoon. They are demanding a ban on private jets at MAA, significantly less air pollution and (ultra) particulate matter emissions, and a stop to public funding for the airport. If this is not feasible, the activists are calling for the airport to be closed.

"MAA generates too little revenue to be sustainable and will not be viable in the future," XR said in a statement. "We, therefore, demand that MAA prepare for bankruptcy, including by setting up a fund to retrain employees for future-proof green jobs and by developing an alternative land-use plan that allows the site to be used for a healthy and pleasant living environment for local residents, where nature can thrive again."

XR describes the airport as a prestige project of the province of Limburg, which wants to keep the MAA open despite annual losses in the millions. In XR's opinion, the airport is a heavy burden on the densely populated area in terms of the environment and noise pollution. Furthermore, the airport would be superfluous, as there are several larger airports within a radius of 80 kilometers.

XR rejects the MAA's arguments that the airport is of national importance or great significance for employment. According to the activists, around 550 people work there directly and indirectly. According to XR, the arguments for keeping MAA open are "disproportionate to the air pollution and environmental damage as well as the structural financial deficits of this airport. In addition, various studies show that the airport will probably never be economically viable and that closure is the best option for Limburg."

In a response, MAA stated that it is already taking many measures to relieve the burden on the environment and combat noise pollution. "Just like climate organizations and local residents, we are convinced of the need to make aviation more sustainable and limit nuisance," said a spokeswoman. "We are having discussions with local residents and stakeholders about reducing the impact of our airport. And today's organizers are also welcome to discuss their concerns with us," the spokeswoman said.