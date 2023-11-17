To address the housing shortage, construction must continue as much and as quickly as possible next year, said outgoing Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge. The housing shortage currently stands at 391,000 homes, according to a new report (State of Public Housing) published on Friday.

“For 2024, the primary objective is to rapidly build what is already permitted and to swiftly approve what can be built in the short term,” de Jonge stated.

"The need for housing is acute, with people in a bind because they can't find affordable homes," he added.. "That's why we've regained control to build more affordable housing, and we must persist with this effort."

The Rutte IV Cabinet committed in its coalition agreement to build or convert 981,000 houses by 2030. Since the Cabinet took office, 180,000 houses have been constructed or repurposed. De Jonge made agreements with 35 regions regarding housing construction. Due to rising construction costs and mortgage interest rates, the pace of building has decreased. The Cabinet is "doing everything possible to continue building and to mitigate the construction downturn caused by the increased interest rates," according to the outgoing minister.

According to the report published on Friday, construction is ongoing both within and outside urban areas on both a large and small scale. Two-thirds of the new homes must be affordable, with rental prices around 1,100 euros and purchase prices adhering to the NHG (Dutch National Mortgage Guarantee) limit. This year, the limit is 405,000 euros, and it will increase to 435,000 euros next year.

The ministry, in its publication, emphasized the need for innovative and sustainable construction methods. This includes ideas like “topping up” buildings (addition of extra storeys), flexible housing, and converting spaces like office buildings into homes.