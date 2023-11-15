With one week to go to the parliamentary election, Netherlands residents are being polled about everything. Most Dutch voters want to keep the monarchy but think the King should pay taxes. Young Netherlands residents’ top three concerns are the housing shortage, rising prices, and the climate crisis, and they want Frans Timmermans of GroenLinks-PvdA to be Prime Minister. And voters across the political spectrum support nuclear energy.

Young voters

The young generation has a different preference for the new Prime Minister than the older age groups. Young people want Frans Timmermans of GroenLinks-PvdA to be Prime Minister, NOS reports based on an Ipsos poll of voters aged 18 to 34. Voters over 35 prefer Pieter Omtzigt (NSC). Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) is the second choice generation-wide. Geert Wilders (PVV) takes third place among young voters. He is also the best-known politician in this age group.

Money worries are the decisive issue for young people to vote for a particular party. “Here, we also see a combination with other themes. Students who have difficulty finding a room and are also concerned about the high rent prices. Or, for example, first-time buyers who could find a home but are concerned about the high energy bill,” Ipsos researcher Sander Nieuwkerk said.

The climate is the third top concern for young people - 40 percent believe climate change is at a critical stage, and the world must act immediately - but features less in their choice of who to vote for. “But it plays a less important role in the campaign than in the 2021 election,” Sander explained. “And because not all parties are very vocal about this, concern about the climate does not translate into voting choice.”

Monarchy

The Dutch monarchy still has the support of 53 percent of Dutch voters, but 70 percent would like to see the head of state pay taxes, Trouw reports based on a poll by Kieskompas. King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, the former queen Princess Beatrix, and crown-princess Amalia don’t pay taxes on their income. Unlike other members of the royal family, they receive benefits from the state that aren’t subject to income tax. They also don’t pay inheritance or gift tax, only wealth tax on their private assets.

A large majority of Dutch voters want to change that, as do many political parties. Except for VVD, CDA, ChristenUnie, SGP, and Libertaire Partij, all parties participating in the upcoming elections indicated that they want the King to pay income tax. “The King must pay tax on his income just like every other resident of the Netherlands,” the BBB said. The D66 said: “The King must not be treated differently than other Dutch people.”

Nuclear energy

Three-quarters of Netherlands residents consider nuclear energy to be a suitable form of energy generation, according to a poll by Kieskompas and ANP. Half of the proponents wouldn’t have a problem with a nuclear power plant built where they live. Only about 8 percent of those who favor nuclear energy absolutely do not want a nuclear plant in their area.

There is majority support for this type of energy generation across the political spectrum, but most on the right wing (88 percent) and least on the left wing (55 percent). 79 percent of center voters support nuclear energy.



