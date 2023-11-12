The police raided the wrong house in Schijndel, Noord-Brabant, on Saturday evening in search of a suspect. A family with three young children was present at the time of the raid. As a result, they were all very shocked. The police apologized for the mistake.

The search was aimed at a person whose arrest would entail potential risks, according to the police. The raid was therefore carried out by the police arrest unit. They broke down the front door at around 8:30 p.m. "However, it soon turned out that we had made a mistake," the police said.

The police deeply regretted the incident and " of course" apologized. "We are also in close contact with them about how to proceed. How it was possible that the wrong home was entered is of course being investigated further.”

However, the police cannot provide any further information about the wanted person. The suspect has not yet been arrested.