The national weather institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow warning for locally dense fog on Sunday. The Code Yellow applies to the south, center, and northeast of the country. Only Noord- and Zuid-Holland, Gelderland, and the Wadden Sea are still green.

The fog in the south may gradually spread a little more towards the center of the country. Towards the end of the morning, the fog will largely dissipate but may persist in some places.nIn addition, there will be some light showers in the coastal regions. In the course of the morning, sky cover will increase from the southwest and a light wind will pick up. At sea and on the IJsselmeer, a moderate wind will blow from the southwest, the KNMI reported.

Overall, traffic can be obstructed by the fog. In dense fog, visibility is less than 200 meters. Therefore it is recommended to slow down and keep a greater distance from other road users. However, the fog will clear in the second half of the morning.

According to Weeronline, despite the mild autumn weather, it will be regularly sunny in the north and temperatures could reach up to 11 degrees. The weather service also reported that it cooled down to below freezing at the Ell weather station last night. It was -0.1 degrees there, marking the first local frost of the fall, three weeks later than usual.