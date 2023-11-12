A 42-year-old man escaped Saturday night after being kidnapped in Egmond aan Zee, Noord-Holland, the police reported. The victim was not injured and was able to call the police after his escape.

The man was reportedly abducted by several people on Saturday. He managed to escape near Poptahof Noord in Delft, Zuid-Holland. However, the police have not yet arrested anyone.

According to Omroep West, the police investigation is now mainly focused on finding the perpetrators. A car was seized in the Kerkpolder nature reserve on Saturday night, but the police cannot say whether this had anything to do with the kidnapping. 'If that is the case, we will of course include that in the investigation,' the police told the regional broadcast.