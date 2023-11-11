The Police in Amsterdam arrested a 25-year-old suspect for the home invasion of former professional footballer Oussama Assaidi. The Amsterdam man was arrested Friday afternoon on the Rozengracht on Friday afternoon following an investigation by the criminal investigation department, the police reported.

Police received a report of a residential burglary in Abcoude at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. The robber was armed with a firearm and made off with some loot. During his escape, he stole a scooter.

The former Moroccan international told De Telegraaf that the loot consisted of two bags. Assaidi went on to say that the robber waited for his wife and threatened her with a firearm to get her to open the door. "Luckily I have a mentally strong woman, who was very shocked but is now doing well. It all ended well, ” the former footballer told the newspaper.

After the robber had obtained his loot, he quickly left the premises, initially fleeing on foot. During his escape, the perpetrator pulled a young woman off her scooter by force and threats and made off with the stolen two-wheeler, a police spokesman told De Telegraaf.

According to Assaidi, it was the first time he had been the victim of a robbery. "Unfortunately, as a former footballer you have to be prepared to be the loser at some point," he stated. "That's why I never keep valuables in the house. As a former player you are crazy if you still have cash or watches lying around,” he told the newspaper.

Assaidi played for Heerenveen, Liverpool, and FC Twente, among others.