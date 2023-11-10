Child benefit (kinderbijslag) in the Netherlands will increase by up to 21.53 euros per child next year. The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, passed a motion on Friday to allocate 250 million euros for this increase.

All parents receive the child benefit every quarter, regardless of household income. The amount is paid quarterly per child. The amount of the benefit varies based on the number of children in a household and their ages.

The upcoming increase will be 15.07 euros for children up to 5 years old, 18.30 euros for children aged 6 to 11 years, and 21.53 euros for those aged 12 to 17 years.

It's important to note that this increase is in addition to the regular indexation of child benefit, which adjusts twice a year in line with price evolution. Therefore, the final benefit amount effective from January 1, 2024, will be announced in mid-December.

Since July, the child benefit amount was 261.70 euros for children up to 5 years old, 317.77 euros for children aged 6 to 11 years, and 373.85 euros for those aged 12 to 17 years.