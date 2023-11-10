Amsterdam expects “several tens of thousands” of people to participate in a climate protest in the city on Sunday, at which climate activist Greta Thunberg will speak. The mass of people will cause traffic disruptions in various places, and the city is deploying traffic controllers, text carts, and detours for trams and buses to limit the issues as much as possible.

“Amsterdam stands for freedom of expression and protects the constitutional right to demonstrate,” the city said. “Temporary inconvenience to traffic is common during demonstrations and is assessed as acceptable by the city authorities.”

The protest begins with a march starting at Dam Square in the city center, where people will be allowed to gather from noon. Demonstrators will depart the square at 1 p.m. on a route headed on Rokin, then Vijzelstraat, and turning to pass Weteringcircuit and Leidseplein before reaching a stage set up at Museumplein.

Amsterdam public transport company GVB will divert several tram and bus lines on Sunday. Some trans and buses may not run at all. Travelers in Amsterdam are advised to check their travel planner shortly before departure.

NS is extending trains to and from Amsterdam and is focusing on spreading the crowds between Amsterdam Central Station and Amsterdam Zuid station.

The city urged protestors to follow the police’s instructions and keep the march flowing from Dam Square. “It is in everyone’s interest that the demonstration keeps moving until the endpoint on Museumplein is reached,” the city said.