The Academy of Urbanism has awarded Amersfoort the international title of European City of The Year. The jury praised the city for its high quality of life, progressive planning, and innovation while maintaining its unique heritage and character.

“Amersfoort focuses on the wellbeing and happiness of its citizens, from moves to limit car use to the provision of diverse and good quality affordable homes,” the jury said.

The other two cities in the running for European City of the Year were Estepona in Spain and Exeter in England. The jury assessed the cities on their urban development qualities, social cohesion, sustainability, and local government, among other things. During their visit to Amersfoort in September, the jury visited the historic city center, Kattenbroek, the Wagenwerkplaats, and Vathorst by bicycle, the city said.

Amersfoort mayor Lucas Bolsuis is delighted with the award. “It takes generations of work to build a city. Amersfoort has grown enormously and modernized in 50 years, but the history and the people have always remained central.” He called the award official recognition “to all those Amersfoorters who work together day in, day out to make our city so special.”

Amersfoort is the second Dutch city to win this award, after Rotterdam in 2015. Other European Cities of the Year include Berlin, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Bilbao, Antwerp, and Edinburgh.