According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), a 16-year-old boy who made jungle noises at Ajax striker Brian Brobbey near the team bus after the FC Twente-Ajax match on September 17 is guilty of insult of a discriminatory nature.

In addition to a letter of apology that the boy already wrote to the player involved, the OM ordered him to undergo “an alternative punishment in the form of a work and/or learning assignment.” FC Twente also banned him from the stadium.

The OM said it took various factors into account when formulating the settlement. “The insult caused widespread outrage, and it must be made clear that it will not be tolerated,” the OM said. “On the other hand, the boy has never been in contact with the police before. He acted under peer pressure and was unable to foresee the impact of his action.”

This is not the first racist incident around matches between Ajax and FC Twente. In May, Ajax player Steven Berghuis struck a fan near their team bus at FC Twente after the fan made racist remarks about Brobbey.