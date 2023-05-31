Enschede football team FC Twente is still investigating whether racial epithets were shouted at Ajax player Brian Brobbey after the Eredivisie match in Enschede on Sunday. The club is analyzing video footage and expects to have a clearer picture on Thursday about what happened, and whether it can identify a possible perpetrator.

Ajax player Steven Berghuis struck a fan near their team bus after his club's 3-1 loss at FC Twente to end the Eredivisie season. Racist remarks made about the team's striker, Brobbey, may have been the motive behind Berghuis's actions. Berghuis was fined an unknown amount by Ajax and has apologized for his role in the incident.

A spokesperson for FC Twente did not want to discuss possible actions the club could take against any misconduct until after the team's initial investigation has been completed.

The police units of Amsterdam and Oost-Nederland would not say whether anyone pressed charges against Berghuis or the supporter. The police never make public statements about individual cases, claimed a spokesperson for the Oost-Nederland police. In this case, the police also said that they do not know who the supporter in question is. "It may also be that that person does not live in this region at all."

The Dutch football association, KNVB, said it does not yet know whether they will take action against Berghuis for his misconduct. "It happened outside the stadium, but then again it is about football," a spokesperson said when trying to explain what was unclear. The issue is still a subject of discussion within the association, and the spokesperson said he expects more clarity about this next week.