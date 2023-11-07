NS will not increase its prices for train tickets and subscriptions next year, the rail company said on Tuesday. Thanks to the government releasing 120 million euros to keep train travel affordable, the rail company can scrap its planned 8.67% fare hike for 2024. This only applies to domestic trains. International trains will still become more expensive.

“We are happy with this good news for our travelers at a time when many things are becoming more expensive. By keeping prices the same, the train remains relatively cheap and an attractive choice for travel,” said Tjalling Smit, responsible for train tickets and subscriptions on the NS board of directors.

But he stressed that this was just a temporary reprieve. It is unclear whether the government will make this budget available again in the coming years. “If not, we have no choice but to implement the postponed increase for 2024 at the end of next year, on top of the inflation for 2025. And no one wants that. We are in discussions with the government to prevent this and look for a structural solution.”

The scrapped fare hike only applies to domestic trains within the NS concession. The rates for international trains will still increase by 7.58 percent on January 1, and the rates for renting an OV bicycle will rise from 4.45 to 4.55 euros per 24 hours.