A heavily pregnant woman was seriously injured during a robbery on Bizetstraat in Capelle aan den IJssel, Zuid-Holland, on Monday evening, the police reported. She was struck on the head, and her injuries required surgery, but her unborn baby seems to be unharmed. The perpetrator(s) managed to escape, and the police are currently searching for them.

Een hoogzwangere vrouw raakte maandag ernstig gewond bij beroving op de #Bizetstraat #Capelle Na een klap viel ze op haar buik en gezicht, waarbij ze breuken opliep. De ongeboren baby lijkt ongedeerd. De dader(s) wist(en) te ontkomen. De politie zoekt henhttps://t.co/tYtZsLpJNE — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) November 7, 2023

The 33-year-old woman from Capelle aan den IJssel boarded the metro at Oostplein at 8:00 p.m. and exited at Capelsebrug station around 8:15 p.m. As she was walking under the AVR tunnel along Haydenstraat towards Bizetstraat, she was suddenly attacked from behind and hit on the head. She fell forward onto her stomach and face. She then heard someone demand money. The perpetrator snatched her phone and fled.

“The victim then walked into the neighborhood with a bloodied face, disoriented,” the police wrote. People on Bachstraat took her in and called the emergency services. The police reported that the woman suffered facial fractures and required surgery. The unborn baby appears to be unharmed.

An investigation was launched. The police are seeking camera footage or witnesses who may have seen the victim. “We would like to know if she was followed or if anyone noticed anything unusual,” the police stated.

The victim is described as having a light tan complexion, is 1.65 meters tall, and has shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing sportswear, and a black jacket, and was visibly pregnant.

Anyone with relevant information or footage can contact 0900 8844 or report anonymously at 0800 7000 or via www.meldmisdaadanoniem.nl.