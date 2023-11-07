Due to the expected increase in health insurance premiums and the lowering of the healthcare allowance, 61 percent of Netherlands residents worry about whether they can still afford their premiums next year. Many are considering switching insurers, downgrading their supplementary cover, or increasing their deductible in an effort to keep premiums affordable, according to a survey of 3,208 people by Multiscope for Zorgwijzer.

On Budget Day, the government predicted that health insurance premiums would rise by almost 12 euros per month next year. DSW already confirmed this trend, announcing an increase of 11.50 euros per month for basic health insurance. The government also announced that the healthcare allowance would be reduced. On average, benefit recipients will receive around 300 euros less in 2024 than in 2023.

All in all, Netherlands residents will spend a lot more on healthcare next year. Nine percent are seriously worried they won’t be able to pay for their health insurance next year, and 52 percent have mild to moderate concerns. The other 39 percent aren’t worried about the rising premium.

A quarter of Netherlands residents are thinking about switching health insurers in January, hoping for a lower premium. Forty percent are considering reducing or canceling their supplementary insurance, like dental coverage. And 17 percent are considering increasing their deductible in exchange for a lower premium.

Koen Kuijper, expert at Zorgwijzer, thinks it's wise to look at your current package. “If you have been with the same health insurer for years and have not looked at it, there is a chance that you have too extensive a package and pay too much,” he said.

But there are also risks. “Adjusting coverage or voluntarily increasing the deductible is a risky move for people who are already having financial difficulties. If they suddenly need medical care, they often don’t have the money available and get into trouble,” Kuijper warned.

On average, about 6 or 7 percent of the population switches health insurance per year, according to figures from Vetkis. At the start of this year, a record 8.5 percent, 1.5 million people, switched insurers.