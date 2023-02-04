Nearly 1.5 million people switched health insurers, according to final figures published by research center Vektis this week. That is 8.2 percent of those with insurance, a record number. It was the highest number of people to switch insurance since the introduction of the current health care system in 2006.

The final balance was able to be calculated and announced, because people who canceled their old insurance right at the end of 2022 still had the entirety of January to choose a new health insurance policy.

Preliminary figures made it clear earlier this month that the number of people switching was higher than ever this season. Before the turn of the new year, the percentage was already 8 percent, meaning two-tenths of one percent was added to the total.

The percentage of people switching has fluctuated between 6 and 7 percent for years. Vektis could not provide a clear explanation as to the reason this year was an outlier. The fact is that health insurance is one of the larger fixed costs of many households. Additionally, the cost of living has risen sharply, and switching health insurers can save households money.

At the end of April, the research center will publish an extensive analysis of the situation behind people making the switch. Incidentally, this only relates to people who switched providers and not, for example, insured persons who switched between two brands under the same insurance firm.