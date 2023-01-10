A massive 1.4 million Netherlands residents have switched health insurers so far this year, the association of Dutch health insurers ZN announced based on preliminary data. That amounts to 8 percent of all insured, compared to between 6 and 7 percent in previous years.

Netherlands residents had until 31 December 2022 to indicate whether they wanted to switch health insurers this year. If they said they wanted to change, they have until 1 February 2023 to take out a new policy. The ZN will release more complete data after that.

Experts already expected to see more people switching health insurers this year due to premium increases of around 10 euros per month, combined with other price increases. People are looking for ways to cut costs.