During the annual Museum Night in Amsterdam, several museums, including the Rijksmuseum, the Van Gogh Museum, and the Stedelijk Museum, were smeared with paint on Saturday night. The security service arrested two suspects and handed them over to the police, a police spokesperson reported.

The underpass at the Rijksmuseum was smeared in several places at around 9:45 p.m., and a few windows of the Van Gogh Museum were also affected. According to AT5, the paint was red, but the police spokesperson could not confirm this. Furthermore, a police spokesperson told the local TV station that 'a few bystanders were covered in paint'.

It is still unclear why the buildings were defaced. "We hope to get more clarity on this after questioning the suspects," said the police. Furthermore, it has not yet been announced when the graffiti will be removed.

The police are present around the museums and parts have been cordoned off with barrier tape and cones. The gates of the underpass at the Rijksmuseum have also been closed because the chemicals used in the incident pose a health risk, a Rijksmuseum employee told AT5.