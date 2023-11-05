One Dutch national and two Britons have been arrested as part of a global investigation into child pornography, the British police reported on Friday.

For 10 years, the Dutchman traveled with the two British men to Asia and Africa to film the abuse of children, mainly boys. According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), the Dutch national acted as a cameraman and distributed the filmed material to other members of the network.

In addition, the Dutch national and one of the British perpetrators had written diaries that described in graphic detail the abuse committed by the pair on many of these trips, according to the NCA.

“It is evident that significant planning went into every trip taken by the group for well over a decade, all of which centred around abusing vulnerable children," the NCA stated.

The men's crime was uncovered after the perpetrators appeared in abuse images found at the Dutch national's home which were later confiscated. According to reports from the authorities, the Dutchman was convicted in his home country.