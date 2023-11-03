Rotterdam households have the least wealth in the whole of the Netherlands. In Bloemendaal in Noord-Holland, households are the wealthiest, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported.

The average household in Rotterdam has 11,800 euros in assets. That is almost 12 times lower than the national average of 135,100 euros. In other large cities, residents also have relatively little money on average. That is because relatively many young people, benefit recipients, and low-income workers live there.

In Bloemendaal, households have an average wealth of 663,000 euros, almost five times more than the national figure. Households also have considerable wealth in Laren, Heemstede, Blaricum, Bergen, Rozendaal, Bunnik, Oirschot, and Hilvarenbeek.

According to the most recent figures, households nationally had an average of 47,000 euros more at the beginning of 2022 than the year before. That was mainly because homes rose in value.

CBS also noted that the mortgage is the largest household debt item at 83 percent. About half of households had a mortgage debt last year. About 17 percent had student debt, and 41 percent had other debts like car loans, overdrafts, and tax and benefits debts.

The concept of wealth includes your own home, bank and savings balances, investments, and money invested in your business.