A massive 51 percent of voters plan to vote for a different party in the parliamentary election on November 22 than they did in 2021, according to a poll by I&O Research. So many voters switching is unprecedented, poller Peter Kanne told AD.

Pieter Omtzigt and his NSC really disrupted the political landscape, according to Kanne. “17 percent of voters say they will vote for NSC, a party that did not participate last time.” The BBB also attracts voters from other parties. “Then it is logical that the number of people switching parties is higher this time.” In 2021, 45 percent voted for a different party than before.

Around 23 percent of voters don’t know yet who they will vote for. According to Kanne, this number has risen “fairly consistently” over the past 15 years. In 2021, 16 percent of voters didn’t know who they’d vote for, with around 20 days to go to the election.

Experience shows that voters quickly forget their doubts after deciding on a party, Kanne said. “Ask during election time whether someone has already made a choice, and until shortly before the day itself, they say they don’t know yet. Ask afterward, and they will say they decided a long time ago.”

Any major shifts in the polls will likely happen after this weekend, Kanne expects. “The elections are starting to come to life, also among the voters. The big voting aids are online, and this weekend, the big TV and radio debates really start. The thinking is now starting.”

Despite this, Kanne doesn’t expect any significant changes, “Parties that are currently low in the polls are clinging to the fact that a large proportion of voters have doubts and could still vote for them, but that is wishful thinking. Floating voters don’t hesitate between all parties, but between the parties that suit them.”