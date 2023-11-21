​​The PVV, PvdA-GroenLinks, and the VVD are tied in the final poll by I&O Research. 63 percent of voters had not yet finalized their vote choice for the parliamentary elections that will take place on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted from Monday at 09:00 p.m., following the EenVandaag debate, until Tuesday at 09:00 a.m. The previous poll by I&O Research was conducted from Friday afternoon to Monday morning and published on Monday evening.

PVV rose from 26 to 28 seats in just one day, slightly ahead of the VVD and the left-wing alliance PvdA-GL, with both at 27 seats. The difference between these three parties is so minor that it cannot be stated that the PVV is leading. "The parties are statistically indistinguishable," according to the researchers.

The New Social Contract of Pieter Omtzigt follows with 21 seats. The four parties have a margin of error of three seats, meaning that the actual support for these parties could be three seats higher or lower than indicated.

There are no significant changes compared to Monday, according to I&O Research. Apart from the PVV, which gained two seats, D66 rose from 8 to 9 seats, while the BBB lost another seat, now at virtually five seats. CU and JA21 also lost one seat since the previous day and now have virtually three and one seat respectively.

The researchers warned that the poll should not be interpreted as a prediction of the election outcome. Approximately two-thirds of voters (63%) have not yet definitively decided which party they will vote for