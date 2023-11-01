The vast majority of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands are very concerned about the stability and reliability of current Dutch politics, according to research conducted by the business associations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland.

After elections on November 22, entrepreneurs expect even higher costs and more requirements and rules, with nearly one-third of current rules already being hardly manageable for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Almost all entrepreneurs (92 percent) are currently facing challenges, with the biggest being increased costs such as energy, raw materials, and interest (49 percent), high labor costs (41 percent), and regulatory pressure (33 percent).

Business owners believe that the abundance of (complex) regulations hinders entrepreneurship, that not working or working less is overly “rewarded” in the Netherlands, and that there is a pressing need for more (affordable) housing, the organizations report.

The survey also reveals significant dissatisfaction with the policies of the current caretaker coalition of VVD, CDA, D66, and CU. Entrepreneurs feel there is a lack of vision, decision-making, and long-term thinking, with many saying that politics generally lacks sufficient consideration for entrepreneurship.

The research also indicates that significantly fewer entrepreneurs intend to vote for the VVD, favoring newcomers like BBB and Pieter Omtzigt's NSC.