A 24-year-old soldier from Zuid-Holland will appear before the military chamber of the court in Arnhem for intentionally making offensive statements about Jewish people in two WhatsApp groups. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) is prosecuting him for discrimination. The OM will inform the Defence Ministry that a blurring of standards has been identified within the unit to which the soldier belongs, as this emerged from the investigation into the 24-year-old, the OM said on Tuesday.

According to the OM, the WhatsApp groups in which the soldier participated glorified National Socialism through texts, photos, and videos. The messages were clearly offensive to Jewish people. Both groups had dozens of members, but the man now facing prosecution was the only soldier present, as revealed by an investigation conducted by the Koninklijke Marechaussee.

To prosecute someone for discrimination, the law requires that the statements be made publicly. The OM believes the soldier is guilty of this because he did not know all members of the WhatsApp groups personally, thus taking the risk that his messages would be spread beyond the groups.

The investigation by the Koninklijke Marechaussee also found that the standards within the soldier's unit could affect the integrity of the Defence Ministry. By informing the employer, the OM aims to enable the Defence Ministry to take measures against racism, discrimination, and other unacceptable behavior within the organization.