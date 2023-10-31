The 500 richest Dutch people have become richer again this year, according to the latest edition of the Quote 500. The total assets of the wealthiest Dutch people increased by 4.7 percent to almost 241 billion euros, a record amount. The Netherlands has 51 billionaires, the highest number ever.

Heineken heiress Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken is still in first place. Her assets have fallen slightly compared to last year to 12.6 billion euros, but she is still the richest Dutch person. Numbers two and three are well below her - Luxaflex founder Ralph Sonnenberg and Frits Goldschmeding, founder of employment agency Randstad, with assets of 6.2 billion and 5.8 billion euros, respectively.

Nearly 70 percent of the richest Dutch saw their wealth increase. The biggest grower is Stijn Vos. According to Quote, the CEO of Esdec, a company that makes mounting systems for solar panels, benefited from the proposed IPO of Esdec and saw his capital increase by 368.8 percent to 750 million euros.

The highest new entrant is Hans de Haard, in 151st place with a capital of 350 million euros. Together with the Belgian biotech company Argenx, he makes medicines for people with muscular diseases, among other things. Menno Witteveen and Maarten Koopman made their debut with the same amount. They sold the investment fund DIF in September.

Of the 500 richest Dutch people, 54 saw their wealth decrease. According to Quote, for some of them, this is due to the fall in the price of Adyen shares. That cost Princess Mabel more than half of her fortune, of which 330 million euros remains.