The CSG Dingstede secondary school in Meppel was evacuated on Monday due to a possible threat, a police spokesperson confirmed to NU.nl. The spokesperson could not say whether there is a connection with a school in Zwolle that stayed closed on Monday due to a threat.

The police have investigated the CSG Dingstede building on Gerard Doustraat and found nothing suspicious. “Everyone can go back in soon. Further investigation into the nature of the report is underway,” the police said.

The Deltion Sprint Lyceum on Bagijnesingel in Zwolle remained closed on Monday due to a threat. RTV Oost reported that it involved a physical threat received on Sunday and not, for example, a threatened cyber attack.

The Deltion Sprint Lyceum falls under secondary adult education (VAVO) and offers accelerated courses. The CSG Dingstede is a secondary school that offers MAVO, HAVO, and Atheneum education.