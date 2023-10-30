The Deltion Sprint Lyceum in Zwolle is closed on Monday due to a threat, a spokesperson for the school confirmed to De Stentor. He did not elaborate on what the threat involved. “The police are currently investigating at the school.”

The school informed students by telephone about the closure, warning them to stay away. Students who show up at the school on Bagijnesingel are sent home.

In a message to parents and students, rector Jan Drentje said that the police were carefully investigating the threat and that it would take time. “We don’t want to take any risks. It is extremely annoying for everyone for whom lessons or tests are scheduled on Monday.”

Drentje expects the school will open as usual on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Leiden University closed its Hague location for a weekend for security reasons. The university is now checking student cards more frequently. Jewish schools in Amsterdam have also closed sporadically due to the situation between Israel and the Gaza Strip and the tension that’s causing in Dutch society.

Earlier this year, several Dutch secondary schools also had to close due to security risks - in May, there was a wave of shooting and bomb threats targeting schools, mainly in Amsterdam but also in other cities.