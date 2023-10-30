The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Monday that it will conduct an investigation into the development of savings interest rates and competition in the Dutch savings market. According to the consumer watchdog, there are indications that Dutch consumers benefit only to a limited extent from the increased interest rates in the European market.

The Ministry of Finance inquired with the consumer watchdog about the need to investigate the savings market, particularly the savings interest rates in the Netherlands that are lagging behind the European Central Bank (ECB) rates. "The ACM sees sufficient reason for this and has therefore decided to start this investigation."

"There are indications that Dutch consumers are benefiting only marginally from the increased rates in the European market,” the ACM wrote. Initial observations suggest that foreign providers offer better rates than major Dutch banks, yet consumers infrequently switch to these providers.

The investigation will aim to understand the limited switching behavior and why major banks do not offer higher savings interest rates. If it turns out that the market is not functioning properly, this could lead to recommendations for the legislator.

The ACM expects to announce the results of the investigation by the summer of 2024.