Ajax has appointed John van ‘t Schip to coach the struggling first team for the rest of the season. The former footballer has signed with the Amsterdam team until mid-2025. After the season, he’ll take up a position in technical management, the Amsterdam football club announced on Monday after Ajax dropped to the bottom of the Eredivisie this weekend.

“I am very much looking forward to starting at the club where it all started for me,” Van ‘t Schip said on the Ajax website. “I have a very good feeling about the conversations I have had with everyone involved. Ajax must quickly find its sporting way up, and I am happy to contribute to that.”

“John is a born Ajacied who has gained a lot of experience at home and abroad, both on and off the field,” said interim director Jan van Halst. “As far as we are concerned, he is the right person for now to put a positive spin on the performance. First of all, as head coach of the first team.”

Van ‘t Schip has an extensive past at Ajax, NU.nl reports. He debuted as a professional footballer with the Amsterdam team and played for the club for 11 years. After his playing career, the 41-time Dutch international worked as a coach for the Ajax youth and as an assistant coach for the first team several times.

Michael Valkanis, coach of Hapoel Tel Aviv, will be Van ‘t Schiph’s assistant. The Australian coach previously worked with Van ‘t Schip at Melbourne City, PEC Zwolle, and the national team in Greece. Interim coach Hedwiges Maduro returns to his role of assistant, and temporary assistant coach Dave Vos will resume his duties as head coach of Jong Ajax.

Van ‘t Schip isn’t the first Ajax veteran brought back in an attempt to save the team after a massively disappointing start to the season. Danny Blind and former chairman Michael van Praag have returned to the supervisory board, and Louis van Gaal came back as an advisor.

After a 5-2 loss against PSV this weekend, Ajax is at the bottom of the Eredivisie. The Netherlands’ record champion will play against number sixteen, FC Volendam, at home on Thursday.