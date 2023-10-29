PSV goes into Sunday's home match against Ajax as big favorites. The Eindhoven side can record its tenth win in a row in the Eredivisie. Ajax has been waiting for a win since August 12.

Striker Noa Lang and defender Armel Bella-Kotchap are missing with injuries at PSV, which met Ajax four times last season and won four times. Ajax will have to play without Devyne Rensch, who is also injured. Georges Mikautadze, on the other hand, is available again. The Georgian was absent from Thursday's 2-0 away defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League because he was ill.

Furthermore, Hedwiges Maduro is on the bench at Ajax for the second time as interim coach for the departed head coach Maurice Steijn. Ajax, which is in 17th place and second to last, is in talks with John van 't Schip about taking over as head coach for the rest of the season.

The match between PSV and Ajax will kick off at 2:30 p.m. At 12:15 p.m., FC Twente will play against reigning champions Feyenoord, who have four points less than PSV after nine matchdays.