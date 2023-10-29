A swimming pool in Eindhoven was evacuated on Sunday morning. This happened due to smoke in the building, the fire department said. The approximately 250 bathers were sent home.

Onder begeleiding van de bedrijfshulpverlening is het zwembad in #Eindhoven ontruimd, iedereen wordt opgevangen in de nabij gelegen sporthal. De oorzaak van de rookontwikkeling is nog niet duidelijk.

Er is niemand gewond geraakt. — Brandweer BZO (@BrandweerBZO) October 29, 2023

The smoke in the Ottenbad in the Vijfkamplaan was caused by a malfunction in a technical system. However, no one was injured. The plumbers are looking for the exact cause and see if it is possible to fix the malfunction.

Bathers were initially received in a neighboring sports hall but were later able to collect their belongings and go home under the supervision of the company's emergency service.

Zwembad ontruimd vanwege rook, 250 badgasten opgevangen in sporthal https://t.co/qDYQRKKFke https://t.co/qDYQRKKFke — Omroep Brabant (@omroepbrabant) October 29, 2023

According to Omroep Brabant, there was no immediate danger to the surrounding area. Reportedly, there have been no further incidents in the swimming pool and the situation is stable. The swimming pool remains closed on Sunday. However, according to an operator, the pool will reopen at 7 a.m. on Monday.