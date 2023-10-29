The national weather institute KNMI issued a Code Yellow for severe squalls and thunderstorms moving across the Netherlands. On Sunday morning, wind gusts of about 90 kilometers per hour may occur along the Noord-Holland coast and in the western part of the Wadden Sea area. Winds there will be strong, possibly even reaching gale-force 8 for a short time with a chance of heavy gusts, the KNMI said.

Verwachting vandaag en morgen: Een enkele bui,aan de kust veel wind. Vooral vanmiddag enkele stevige (onweers)buien. Morgen overdag grotendeels droog en later op de dag regen. https://t.co/5HNtg7gQvB pic.twitter.com/vP2UWtT4P0 — KNMI (@KNMI) October 29, 2023

In the afternoon, showers will move across the country to the east and thunderstorms with strong gusts may occur. The wind gusts could reach speeds of 75 kilometers per hour, locally up to 90 kilometers. The showers will eventually move to the northeast. Furthermore, hailstones of up to two centimeters may fall, the KNMI informed.

According to Weeronline, showers will move across the country from the south. The southwest wind will weaken to moderate over land and to (fairly) strong at sea. Overall, the temperature will rise to 16 degrees, which is rather mild for the end of October.