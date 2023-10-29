AZ-NEC was abandoned in the final stages of the match on Sunday as NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost collapsed on the pitch. It has been confirmed that the Oranje international is now conscious and speaking to teammates.

Players from both sides huddled around Dost as he was receiving medical attention. It was understood after several minutes that he was conscious. After the incident, both teams decided not to continue the match.

NEC was leading 1-2 at the time due to goals from Dost and Magnus Matsson. Vangelis Pavlidis scored to get AZ back into the match. The Greek striker is the fourth player ever to score for ten games in a row in the Eredivisie after Pierre van Hooijdonk, Bryan Ruiz, and Dennis Bergkamp.

It has not yet been decided when the remaining minutes will be played.

FC Volendam picked up their second victory of the season on Sunday against Excelsior. The Volendammers won 3-1 to jump above FC Utrecht and Ajax and into a relegation play-off spot. This result meant that Ajax are now bottom of the Eredivisie table.

Excelsior took the lead after 35 minutes played through Couhaib Driouech. The attacker received the ball from Redouan El Yaakoubi and rolled it into the corner. The goal was initially ruled offside but was given after a VAR check.

Volendam equalized after 53 minutes when Benaissa Benamar headed a cross home after a cross from Calvin Twigt. Excelsior was giving the Volendammers too much space on the wing, and it proved costly when another great cross, this time by George Cox, gave veteran striker Robert Muhren a chance to head home. Excelsior keeper Stijn van Gassel saved Muhren’s attempt before it deflected off the 34-year-old when he was on the ground and into the goal.

Milan de Haan had already hit the post just minutes earlier when he decided the match in Volendam’s favor. Van Gassel made a massive error by trying to dribble past the midfielder, who took the ball off him and knocked it into the empty net.

Volendam faces Ajax away on Thursday before traveling to NEC next Sunday. Excelsior are at home to AZ.