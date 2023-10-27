Forum for Democracy (FvD) announced that they will suspend campaign activities in the coming days following the assault on their party leader Thierry Baudet. The Dutch far-right politician sustained a minor concussion after he was hit on the head with an umbrella in Ghent on Thursday evening.

Gezien de gebeurtenis gisteravond in Gent legt Forum voor Democratie de campagneactiviteiten de komende dagen stil. @thierrybaudet heeft een lichte hersenschudding, maar maakt het naar omstandigheden goed. Hij is thuis bij zijn gezin dat erg geschrokken is en even moet herstellen… — Forum voor Democratie (@fvdemocratie) October 27, 2023

The party leader is “doing well under the circumstances,” the FvD wrote in a statement on Friday. “He is at home with his family, who are very shocked and need some time to recover from the blow.” The party filed a complaint against the assailant and will consider additional safety security measures in the coming days.

The incident occurred when Baudet entered a building in the Belgian city on Thursday evening. Baudet was there at the request of a conservative student association to give a lecture, which had been previously postponed due to the university administration's inability to guarantee security.

The assailant was arrested. He reportedly shouted against fascism and denounced Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Dutch politicians denounced the attack on the FvD leader. Party leaders Rob Jetten (D66), Frans Timmermans (GroenLinks-PvdA), and Dilan Yesilgoz (VVD), among others, all called it “unacceptable” and said that violence is not the answer, responding on social media.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that people who attack politicians do “great damage” to free speech. “It’s unacceptable. Stay away from politicians,” Rutte said after a meeting with European government leaders in Brussels over the situation in the Middle East.

Tweede Kamer president Vera Bergkamp wished Bauded and the FvD strength after the assault. “Whatever you think or believe, you keep your hands off all our MPs,” Bergkamp said.