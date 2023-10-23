The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) attracted a record 500,000 visitors this year, a spokesperson for the organization told NU.nl on Sunday evening - the last day of the event.

Last year, ADE welcomed 450,000 visitors, which was also a record. In 2019, the last edition of the event before the coronavirus pandemic, 400,000 people attended ADE.

This year’s ADE, the 28th edition of the event, consisted of 1,000 dance events and initiatives at 200 locations in Amsterdam. The event opened with a collaboration with the Rijksmuseum and closed with a show by DJ Reinier Zonneveld in the Ziggo Dome.

The program this year featured 2,900 artists and speakers, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Cynthia Spiering, and Martin Garrix.