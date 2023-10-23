PSV continued their 100% record in the Eredivisie this season by beating Fortuna Sittard at home on Saturday. Goals from Guus Til, Andre Ramalho, and Johan Bakayoko gave Peter Bosz’s side the win.

The Eindhovenaren broke the deadlock after 18 minutes. Hirving Lozano switched the ball to the other wing to Bakayoko, who crossed it first time for Til to knock it past Fortuna goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

The second goal came after 54 minutes. Ramalho, who has been criticized for his performances this season by Bosz, headed home from a corner by Joey Veerman.

Bakayoko got his second goal in the last two matches to finish PSV’s scoring for the night after 77 minutes. The Belgian winger cut inside before his shot was deflected into the roof of the net.

In the last few seconds of the match, Walter Benitez was denied a clean sheet when Kaj Sierhuis converted a penalty to get Fortuna a consolation goal.

PSV will return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they face the French side RC Lens away.

Vangelis Pavlidis made history on Saturday evening. The Greek striker scored a hat trick in a 3-0 victory against Heerenveen. It was his ninth league match in a row that he had scored, which is a new record.

He scored his first goal after 11 minutes with a bit of luck involved. A Heerenveen defender deflected his shot before going into the net.

Heerenveen recovered well as Kees van Wonderen’s side created a few chances. But they could not stop the record breaker from continuing his goalscoring record as Pavlidis made it 2-0 just before the hour mark. The striker controlled a cross on his chest before volleying the ball home.

The third was a great team goal that encapsulates the effect that Manager Pascal Jansen has on his side. Myron van Brederode found Yuki Sugawara on the overlap, who then pulled the ball back for Pavlidis, who took a touch before completing his hat trick.

AZ is one of three teams who are still unbeaten in the Eredivisie. They are second with a two-point gap to leaders PSV. Heerenveen are 15th with pressure mounting on manager Kees van Wonderen.

Jansen’s side have a tough test on Thursday in the UEFA Conference League as they face English Premier League side Aston Villa.