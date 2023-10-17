Travel company TUI is canceling all trips from the Netherlands to Israel for the rest of the year. The company wants to provide clarity, a spokeswoman confirmed, following a report by RTL News.

The Dutch government is currently advising against non-essential travel to Israel due to the security situation, but it is unclear how long this orange travel advisory will be in effect.

According to TUI, the decision mainly affects five group trips booked through the Christian agency Goed Idee Reizen, a part of TUI. The company could not disclose the number of people affected.

Trips for individual travelers were also canceled. TUI indicated that this does not concern a very large group. All travelers have the option to rebook their trips or receive a refund.

KLM announced last week that all flights to and from Tel Aviv are canceled until further notice due to the situation in Israel. Affected passengers can rebook to a different date for free in the same travel class. They can also request a travel voucher, valid for one year from the date of issue, or ask for a refund.

Transavia has canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until 19 October. Passengers on these flights have been notified via email about their options. The company could not disclose how many people were affected.

A spokesperson for Transavia told NL Times on Thursday that a decision concerning flights to Tel Aviv after 19 October has not been made yet. “The decision will probably be made on Tuesday,” he said. He noted that passengers who wish to rebook, request a travel voucher, or cancel and get a refund for their flights to Tel Aviv, can contact their service center to find a solution. “All options are open,” the spokesperson added.