The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded a three-year prison sentence and a fine of 350,000 euros in a Rotterdam court for Dmitri K. on charges of evading EU sanctions against Russia. The 56-year-old man, who runs a business based in Gelderland, is accused of exporting items like microchips and drones to Russia in 2022. K. is also accused of falsifying several documents to hide his prohibited trade.

The suspect, who is believed to be a Dutch-Russian dual citizen, did not appear in court. After the court suspended his pre-trial detention last year, he and his family left for Russia. The fact that he evaded the trial was considered by the two prosecutors when presenting their demands.

Shortly after the European Union started imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, K. changed the name and purpose of his business in Lochem. Instead of radio-electronics parts, he suddenly traded in office supplies and other consumer products - on paper, at least. In reality, he continued to sell microchips or components thereof to Russia and falsified documents to avoid the sanctions, according to OM.

The case against K. was initiated a few months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine when a Dutch bank reported unusual transactions concerning him. Subsequent investigations by the financial crimes inspectorate FIOD led to K.'s swift arrest and a search of his residence in Gorssel in the province of Gelderland.

The prosecutor believes the man "deliberately and brazenly disregarded" the trade restrictions, thus sustaining the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. They argue that he made a significant contribution to the conflict. "This case is more than just a small businessman trying to make some extra money. The goods were supplied to the defense industry." The war in Ukraine continues unabated, the Public Prosecution Service emphasized, with several casualties still occurring.

K. gave various statements but, according to the Public Prosecution Service, he has not fully disclosed his intentions. The man allegedly sought financial benefits from his practices, but he also acted out of a desire to support his homeland in the war against Ukraine. His lawyer contested this latter point, stating, "He had a small business, and it only supplied to Russia."

The defense attorney asked for an acquittal on behalf of his client, partly arguing that the investigation was almost entirely digital. He asserted that this method could not conclusively determine the legality of the traded goods.

The case against K. is the first concerning the flouting of sanctions against Russia to be presented to a Dutch criminal court.

The court will announce its decision on October 31.