Dmitri K., a 55-year-old Russian man accused of exporting microchips and drones to Russia from his Gelderland-based business, failed to attend his hearing on Tuesday. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) believes he fled to Russia with his family, AD reports.

Shortly after the European Union started imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, K. changed the name and purpose of his business in Lochem. Instead of radio-electronics parts, he suddenly traded in office supplies and other consumer products - on paper, at least. In reality, he continued to sell microchips or components thereof to Russia and falsified documents to avoid the sanctions, according to OM.

After 2.5 months in pre-trial detention, the court released K. to await his trial in freedom. He was summoned to a hearing on Tuesday but failed to show up.

“We think the suspect fled with the northern sun,” the prosecutor said. According to the OM, K. left for Russia early this year to be with his seriously ill mother-in-law. But the medical documents he submitted show no necessity for him to be there for extended periods.

K. and his family also no longer have a permanent place of residence in the Netherlands. “We have received a message that his house will be sold under execution in July,” the prosecutor said. K. hasn’t paid his mortgage for months, according to AD.

Because of his departure from Russia, his failure to show up for questioning by the FIOD and the OM, and his failure to attend his hearing, the prosecutor asked that he be remanded back into custody. The court agreed. If K. comes back to the Netherlands, he will be immediately arrested.