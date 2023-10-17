A joint Belgian-Dutch investigation led to the seizure of roughly 7,700 kilograms of cocaine, Dutch police said on Tuesday. The street value of the cocaine could range anywhere from 345 to 462 million euros, according to addiction research center Jellinek. Recent estimates from the Dutch Public Prosecution Service in separate, unrelated cases puts the value at close to 570 million euros.

Customs officials working at the Port of Antwerp found the cocaine hidden in a batch of bananas on Monday. They then notified a task force involving investigators and prosecutors from the two countries.

"This Belgian/Dutch police team followed the truck to Bleiswijk," the police said. The Zuid-Holland town is located between Rotterdam and Zoetermeer. "When the cargo was removed, the [arrest team] intervened, and the 43-year-old Polish driver and five people who removed the cargo were arrested."

Three of the suspects were identified as Dutch people aged 41, 49 and 60. The other two were Belgian citizens who are 21 and 48 years of age. More arrests are possible, police said.

The sting was led by the Fortius taskforce, which was put together to tackle cocaine trafficking from Antwerp into the Netherlands. Belgium contributes workers from the Antwerp branch of the Federal Judicial Police, as well as workers from the local and national prosecution service. Their Dutch counterparts from the Public Prosecution Service and the National Police are also involved, as are Customs and tax officials from both countries, the Dutch financial crimes inspectorate, FIOD, local police, and the Marechaussee.