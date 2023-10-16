Two men were killed in separate stabbings in Sint Willebrord, Noord-Brabant, on Sunday and in Rijnsburg, Zuid-Holland, on Saturday. Police also arrested four people for a stabbing that left multiple people hurt in Rijswijk on Sunday and two suspects for assaulting and stabbing a woman in Dordrecht on Saturday.

The victim in the Sint Willebrord stabbing, a 41-year-old man from Rucphen, was found critically injured on Kanariestraat at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday. First responders stabilized him at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

No arrests have been made in this case. The police are investigating what happened.

A 48-year-old man from Leiden was stabbed to death on Petronella van Saxenstraat in Rijnsburg at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday. The police arrested a 50-year-old woman for possible involvement and are investigating what happened.

In Rijswijk, multiple people were injured in a stabbing incident on Hendrik Ravesteijnplein at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The police arrested four people. A police spokesperson told ANP that the suspects were two men and two women, one of whom was injured.

The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries is unclear. According to Omroep West, the police and paramedics were at the scene in large numbers. The police are investigating what happened.

In Dordrecht, a 36-year-old woman was assaulted and stabbed on Reegenboogstraat at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. The police arrested a 37-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl for the assault and stabbing.

According to the police, the victim reported to the police shortly after the attack. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. “Fortunately, the victim’s injuries appear to be minor.” The police arrested the suspects a short time later. “The police do not rule out that this concerns a conflict within the relational sphere.” Investigators asked witnesses to come forward.