Bennie Z., a 54-year-old physiotherapist from Klazienaveen, appeared in the court in Assen on Monday on charges that he raped two women and sexually assaulted 14 others while treating them at his practice between 2016 and October 2021. In court, the man denied doing anything inappropriate, claiming he only used “unusual” treatments in the interest of the women’s health, according to Telegraaf reporter Saskia Belleman posting live from the courtroom.

According to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), Bennie Z. sexually groped fourteen women and penetrated two others while they were lying virtually naked on his treatment table. He unexpectedly touched their breasts, buttocks, groin, and labia. He penetrated two women with his fingers, which qualifies as rape under Dutch law.

One woman went to him with a shoulder injury. He repeatedly massaged her breasts. Another woman went to him for help with a gluteal massage. She told how he pulled down her underwear and massaged her buttocks with both hands, also pulling them apart, before telling her to turn around so he could also massage the front. She tried to put her underwear back on, but Z. said the textile would interfere with the treatment, she said. Another woman said Z. watched her undress, and she could feel his erection against her while he massaged her.

The physiotherapist from Drenthe was arrested in November 2021. Z.’s practice, which he opened in 2011, has now closed, and the man has been deregistered from the BIG register of healthcare providers.

In court on Monday, Z. said that everything he did was in the interest of the women’s health. He acknowledged that some of his treatments were “unusual,” but he denied accusations that he crossed a line. “Sometimes you have to do things just a little differently to get results,” he said. “These treatments were aimed at optimizing muscle mass in order to achieve top performance.”

Z. claimed he always discussed treatments with his clients and called it crazy that the women said he “caught them off guard.” He was “surprised” about the 16 reports against him. “There are 2,300 that I haven’t heard from. They are satisfied.” He repeatedly said that he got permission from the women for the treatment.

Due to the large number of victims, the court set two days aside for Z.’s trial. The OM will recommend sentencing on Tuesday. Several other women reported incidents to the police but did not want to press charges. The man will not be prosecuted in those cases.