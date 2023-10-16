A police officer got hurt in an accident with his service firearm at his home in Varsseveld in Gelderland on Monday morning. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Gelderland police said on X.

According to ANP, the cop shot himself in the hand when the firearm accidentally fired. The incident happened at his home on De Singel in Varsseveld.

The police did not say how badly the officer was hurt or what happened. However, the Gelderland police did stress that he was allowed to have his gun at home with him.

In some cases, officers may take their service weapons home with them under strict conditions, including that the weapon be stored safely, a police spokesperson told Omroep Gelderland.

The police will investigate the incident internally.