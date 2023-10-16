The 15-year-old boy who was injured in a shooting on Saturday evening in the municipality of Oss, in the province of Noord-Brabant, is a resident of the refugee shelter located on Raadhuislaan, Omroep Brabant reported on Monday.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 p.m. around the Kardinaal de Jongstraat and Schadewijkstraat. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance. The perpetrator fled the scene in the direction of Berghemseweg, the police reported.

Angelo Schuurmans from the aid organization Thuis in Oss confirmed that the boy is a resident of the refugee shelter. According to him, the news that he was shot has “deeply affected” many residents. “We are a close-knit community of residents and volunteers,” he told the local broadcaster.

A suspect has not yet been identified. According to the police, the shooter is a cyclist wearing outerwear, with the bottom half dark-colored and the top half light-colored. The police have launched an investigation and are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant camera footage to come forward.

Footage of the shooting was posted online by Omroep Brabant. It shows the gunman on a bike stopping in front of the 15-year-old boy, who was accompanied by someone, and then shooting him before cycling away.

On Sunday, the police posted on X (formerly Twitter) urging people not to spread images of the shooting. “This is in the interest of the investigation and out of respect for the victim and his immediate environment,” the police wrote. Those with footage should share it directly with the police.